Power To Save: Head Start Students Plan For New Garden

WILKES-BARRE– Even with another month of winter to go, kids in Wilkes-Barre are already getting into the spirit of spring. Dozens of students inside Luzerne county Head Start learned how to plant flowers, herbs, and vegetables.

“Nowadays you see kids and they want the candy,” said Jackie Vass with Leadership Wilkes-Barre. Vass is one of the volunteers who will help students at this Head Start learn to plant throughout the next couple weeks as part of “Operation Let’s Grow” program. “They have to learn there’s a healthier snack choice out there for them. They always say you can teach somebody to fish, they’ll eat forever. You teach a child to plant and they can plant and grow their own food.”

The plants, flowers, and vegetables will eventually end up growing in a new garden at Head Start once spring rolls around.

“They’re very healthy options for them to eat,” said teacher Justin Temperine. “They’ll be able to see them grow from how they were — seed to the final product. We’ll be able to see them and watch them grow as we go on the playground every day.”

When the vegetables are fully grown out in the garden, students with Head Start will be able to try them and even take some home with them.