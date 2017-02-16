× Pedestrian Hit, Killed Near Montoursville

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — A man crossing a road in Lycoming County was hit and killed early Thursday morning.

Police say the victim just got off a bus and was going to cross Lycoming Mall Drive around 7 a.m. when he was hit and killed by a pickup truck.

Investigators said the driver left the scene twice.

Troopers say the 29-year-old man was dropped off at a bus stop and was crossing the road on his way to work when he was hit.

According to the Lycoming County coroner, the man died instantly.

Traffic was detoured around part of Lycoming Mall Drive for much of the morning.

Newswatch 16 spoke to passengers who got off the bus with the man.

“He went to the back of the bus and crossed. I always come to the front, that way I can see what’s coming. He went to the back of the bus and that’s when the truck hit him,” said the passenger.

They tell us after the pickup hit the man, the driver took off. A few minutes later, the pickup came back and parked on the other side of the road.

The driver then left again. State police say eventually the driver of the pickup truck called them and turned himself in.

Troopers say it’s too soon to say what if any charges may be filed.