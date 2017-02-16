Man Enters Guilty Plea for Taking Neighbors Dog to Shelter and Claiming it as a Stray

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KINGSTON -- A man who brought a dog to the SPCA of Luzerne County, claiming it as a stray, entered a guilty plea on Thursday.

Charles Fulton of Kingston agreed to plead guilty to a summary offense of making false statements. In exchange, an abandonment charge was dropped.

In early February, Lindsay Riccardo told Newswatch 16 Fulton agreed to watch her dog in November while she recovered from surgery.

Fulton allegedly became angry when the dog knocked over his television and took her to the shelter.

Another family legally adopted the 2-year-old golden retriever, but eventually returned the pet back to Riccardo.