Lawmaker: Insurance Should Cover Opioid Treatment Drugs

LEHIGHTON -- As Governor Tom Wolf continues his battle against opioid addiction in Pennsylvania, a state lawmaker from Carbon County wants to get insurance companies involved in the fight.

In Lehighton, some residents say they have seen an increase in drug abuse, including heroin.

“People have the licenses suspended because of drug issues. You see it right here, you know the people and you see them driving and they shouldn't be driving and they need help,” said Wendy Wentz of Lehighton.

Jessica Hansen works at Pennsylvania Treatment and Healing in Lehighton and feels the drug situation is only getting worse.

“We live in such a small area around here and people often think it’s not happening here but it is and we have a huge issue,” said Hansen.

A bill introduced in Harrisburg by state representative Doyle Heffley would require health insurers to cover medications used to treat opioid addiction.

Specifically, he wants insurers to cover medications that cannot easily be abused by being cut, crushed, dissolved or injected.

“Somebody has got to do something. I know Doyle Heffley and I hope he's doing the right thing,” said Clark Miller of Lehighton.

“I think our problem is so big and so huge there's always work to be done and more work to do but we are trying,” added Hansen.

State Representative Doyle Heffley doesn't expect health insurance rates to go up if this bill becomes law.