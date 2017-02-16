Carbondale Woman Arrested for Selling Prescription Drugs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARBONDALE -- A familiar face under arrest in Carbondale.

Police in the Pioneer City say Ashley Sobol was selling prescription drugs out of her apartment. Sobol has been arrested several times over the past two years. She has been accused of ripping off a family friend, and stealing from a sick man who was in her care.

At last word, Sobol was being processed at the Lackawanna County Prison on the new charges.