× Wally Ice Fest Cancels Hockey, Golf Tournament Due To Warmer Conditions

LAKE WALLENPAUPACK –The weather conditions may allow for people to go ice fishing on Lake Wallenpaupack but are not safe enough for some of the activities at Wally Ice Fest scheduled for later this month.

“The most important thing is we have to have not just ice on Lake Wallenpaupack, but safe ice. We need a minimum of eight, nine inches,” said Debbie Gillette Executive Director of North Pocono Chamber.

Thin ice along with patches of water along Lake Wallenpaupack concerned organizers for the Wally Ice Fest.

People will have to wait another year to try to get a hole in one at the ice tee golf tournament. It’s been two years since conditions were safe enough for this frozen fun.

“Safety is paramount and we did some sampling of ice but having open water, it just wasn’t safe,” said Keith Williams of the Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau.

More than 30 hockey teams for a hockey tournament, ice golf, even curling among other events were expected to draw thousands to the lake.

“It brings a lot of people to the area for the holiday weekend. They say they spend their money. They haven’t been able to do it for the last couple of years because Mother Nature has not cooperated,” Paul Gordon of Lake Wallenpaupack.

Wally Ice Fest is still scheduled for February 25 and 26, with events including the Paupack Plunge.

Organizers are already hoping for more ice next year.