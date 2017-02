× Stabbing Investigation in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE — A stabbing in Wilkes-Barre is under investigation.

Officials say two men were fighting at a home on Hayes Lane when one of them pulled a knife around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Authorities haven’t said how badly that man was hurt.

The names of those involved have not been released in that stabbing in Wilkes-Barre.