New Traffic Lights at Trouble Intersection in Schuylkill County

NORWEGIAN TOWNSHIP -- New traffic signals were put up in Schuylkill County at a spot that's seen its share of crashes over the years.

The lights are now at the intersection of Routes 901 and 209 in Norwegian Township on a road known as the Pottsville Minersville Highway.

Drivers are pleased that the project is finally finished.

"There's been a lot, a lot of accidents, probably one a month," said Jarod Smith of Minersville. "I remember a couple years ago, there was a pretty bad one involving a motorcycle."

The project cost more than a million dollars.

