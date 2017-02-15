The No. 3 Mount Carmel Area girls basketball team beat Mifflinburg 68-62 in the semifinals of the Heartland Conference. The Red Tornadoes will face Shamokin in the championship.
Mt. Carmel Area Girls Beat Mifflinburg 68-62 in Heartland Semis
-
Shamokin Girls Upset No. 4 Montoursville in Heartland Semis
-
Montoursville vs Mifflinburg
-
Milton vs Lewisburg
-
No. 4 Mt. Carmel Girls Win at Southern Columbia 61-50
-
Mt. Carmel Area Girls Improve to 17-1
-
-
Mt. Carmel Boys Hold Off Southern Columbia 52-48
-
Mount Carmel Area girls basketball
-
Danville vs Milton basketball
-
Milton vs Hughesville boys basketball
-
Sullivan County vs St. John Neumann boys basketball
-
-
Scranton Men Upset No. 11 Susquehanna 76-68
-
Wyoming Valley West Girls Beat Crestwood for Conference Title
-
Scranton Prep Boys Beat Williamsport 68-64 in Marquee Matchup