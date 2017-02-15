Man Pleads Guilty to Conspiracy to Commit Murder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE -- A man pleaded guilty Wednesday to plotting to kill a woman by beating her at a home in Wilkes-Barre, slitting her throat, and then dumping her in the woods.

A judge then immediately sentenced him, but afterward, that man said he was actually not involved.

Nygee Taylor made his guilty plea and received his sentence in Luzerne County Court. Taylor was then taken to prison, even as he continued to claim his innocence.

Taylor left the Luzerne County Courthouse while denying a charge that he just admitted to -- conspiracy to commit murder.

The investigation began in October 2014 when a bloody and naked woman was found wandering and yelling for help in a wooded area in Bear Creek Township.

According to state police, the victim had been picked up that afternoon at a house in Pittston by Chloe Isaacs and Jerone Moore.

They took the woman to a house on North Hancock Street in Wilkes-Barre where several women attacked the victim, stripping off her clothes and beating her.

Troopers say Moore and Nygee Taylor then drove her to some woods in Bear Creek Township and dumped her. They accused Moore of slitting her throat.

The victim was able to walk and yell for help. That's how a resident found her and she was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Jerone Moore is set to go to trial next week in Luzerne County.

Chloe Isaacs has already pleaded guilty to false imprisonment and is scheduled to be sentenced next month.

A judge sentenced Taylor to nine and a half to 19 years in prison.

Because Moore is set to go to trial, prosecutors did not want to comment on the case.

Court papers say the whole thing started because the victim took a cell phone that was used by two of the suspects.