Give Kids A Smile Day

An event hitting Scranton this weekend could have kids grinning from ear to ear! Fortis Institute Dental Hygiene Clinic along Ash Street is hosting “Give Kids A Smile Day” this Saturday, February 18. The annual event provides free cleanings, x-rays, sealants and more for kids ages one to 16 years of age. The event is held in February because it’s “National Children’s Dental Health Month.”

“Give Kids A Smile Day” is free. It’s organized by Fortis’ dental hygiene students. The students perform the dental work alongside several area dentists. Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey popped by Fortis for a preview on Wednesday to let parents know what to expect and how to signup.

QUICK FACTS:

WHAT: “Give Kids A Smile Day!”

WHY: Free dental care for kids ages one to 16. Free cleanings, x-rays, and more!

WHEN: This Saturday, February 18.

TIME: 8 a.m. – Noon

LOCATION: 519 Ash Street, Scranton

APPOINTMENTS REQUIRED: 570-955-4015 to reserve your spot.