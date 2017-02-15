Give Kids A Smile Day

An event hitting Scranton this weekend could have kids grinning from ear to ear!  Fortis Institute Dental Hygiene Clinic along Ash Street is hosting “Give Kids A Smile Day” this Saturday, February 18.  The annual event provides free cleanings, x-rays, sealants and more for kids ages one to 16 years of age.  The event is held in February because it’s  “National Children’s Dental Health Month.”

 

“Give Kids A Smile Day” is free.  It’s organized by Fortis’ dental hygiene students.  The students perform the dental work alongside several area dentists.    Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey popped by Fortis for a preview on Wednesday to let parents know what to expect and how to signup.

 

 

QUICK FACTS:

WHAT: “Give Kids A Smile Day!”

WHY:  Free dental care for kids ages one to 16.  Free cleanings, x-rays, and more!

WHEN:  This Saturday, February 18.

TIME:  8 a.m. – Noon

LOCATION: 519 Ash Street, Scranton

APPOINTMENTS REQUIRED:   570-955-4015 to reserve your spot.

