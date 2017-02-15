Fire Forces Four From Apartment Building in Luzerne County

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP — Four people need a new place to stay after their apartment building went up in flames in Luzerne County.

Flames on Pulaski Street near Wilkes-Barre could be seen for miles when the home caught fire just before 1:30 Wednesday morning.

Everyone made it out safely, but one of those tenants lost their cat.

A neighbor spotted the flames and called for help.

“I ran down the street. I saw flames coming out of the house. I called 911 and I saw people and they said everyone got out safely,” said William Gates of Wilkes-Barre Township.

The fire marshal is expected to look into how that fire got its start in Luzerne County.

