East Stroudsburg North battled back from a 12 hole, took the lead with 35 seconds left, only to watch Bethlehem Catholic drill a deep three pointer with 2.2 seconds left. The Timberwolves lost the game, but that second half effort could help the team in Districts.
East Stroudsburg North
-
East Stroudsburg North vs Bethlehem Catholic
-
Stroudsburg Boys Win By 46 at PME
-
Mansfield vs East Stroudsburg basketball
-
More on Moore (Rasheed Moore)
-
East Stroudsburg University Reveals New Mascot
-
-
Victim in New Year’s Eve Crash Identified
-
String of Petty Thefts Worrying Businesses in the Poconos
-
Pocono Fight Night
-
One Killed in New Year’s Eve Crash in Monroe County
-
Thief Swipes Toys for Tots Donation Jar from Diner
-
-
Family, Friends Ride Bikes in Honor of Crash Victim
-
Nurses Laid Off from Lehigh Valley Hospital Pocono
-
Williamsport vs Central Catholic