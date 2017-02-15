× Deadly Wilkes-Barre Shooting Ruled Justified

WILKES-BARRE — A shooting in Wilkes-Barre last year that left a man dead is justified, according to the Luzerne County district attorney.

Robert Hood, 34, of Wilkes-Barre was shot and killed in a home on Stanton Street in June of 2016.

Hood had attacked a woman and was attacking the man with a knife when, in self-defense, the man shot Hood.

Luzerne County District Attorney Stefanie Salavantis also indicated that Hood had threatened to kill both the woman and man on other occasions, had assaulted the woman previously, and had broken into the woman’s home.