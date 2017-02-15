× Commonwealth Health Hiring Nurses, Support Staff at 6 Hospitals

WILKES-BARRE — At a nurses job fair at Wilkes University, seniors were planning their futures and were thrilled to talk to prospective employers.

“I’m excited to see what’s out there as a real nurse and not just a student nurse, I’m excited to learn more and help people,” said Anthony Capozucca.

Among those at the job fair were representatives from Commonwealth Health. It announced today it’s hiring more than 150 nurses and staff for its six hospitals in our area, including General Hospital in Wilkes-Barre.

There are opportunities in surgery nursing, in orthopedics, in ICU and throughout the system, behavioral health,” said Warren Shotto, an assistant chief nursing officer.

Commonwealth Health needs the extra workers because it’s expanding services at its hospitals.

Many of the available positions pay $50,000 or more to start.

“It’s a really great time to be an RN in northeastern Pennsylvania because you can pretty much write your ticket anywhere you go!” he said.

“We also have sign-on bonuses available for new hires,” added a human resources officer.

Commonwealth Health hospitals may also offer tuition assistance. That’s important to many of students.

“I just went to the job fair to see the incentives and stuff like that,” said one student.

CLICK HERE to apply.