SCRANTON — Two men have been charged with robbing a bank in Scranton.

Police arrested Anthony Lawson, 31, of New Jersey, and Michael Vines, 42, of Jermyn this week.

Officers say Lawson held up Citizens Bank on Cedar Avenue in Scranton on January 30.

Vines is accused of driving the getaway car. He is locked up in the Lackawanna County Prison.

Lawson is in custody in New Jersey.