Video Vault: Valentine’s Day Snow Storm of 2007

This has been a relatively mild winter in most parts of northeastern and central Pennsylvania, but one look at the calendar brings back unpleasant memories of the snow storm on Valentine's Day in 2007.

10 years ago, the Newswatch 16 team was out in full force covering the storm that buried many parts of our area.

Photographer Dave Jones was out with reporter Ryan Leckey, and they ended up getting trapped on Interstate 81 in Luzerne County for more than 15 hours.

In this edition of the Video Vault, we revisit some of our team coverage of that storm on February 14, 2007.