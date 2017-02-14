Coming up this week on POL, we'll take you to the Great American Outdoor Show at the farm show complex in Harrisburg. It's the largest outdoor show in the world and it's guaranteed to have everything you're looking for when it comes to the great outdoors. Plus, we'll visit the home of Johnny V Custom Lures in Lackawanna county. John Van Nort makes truly beautiful fishing lures and even gives back to charity while doing it. We've got all that plus Pennsylvania People and Places and a product giveaway and it's all Sunday night at 6:30 only on WNEP.
This week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life: Great American Outdoor Show and Johnny V Custom Lures
Area Vendors Featured at The Great American Outdoor Show
Ice Safety Tips & Basic Lures of Plymouth Product Giveaway
Folks Flock to the Great American Outdoor Show
Tom’s Custom Baits Product Giveaway
Great American Outdoor Show Ticket Giveaway
Wacky Worm Inc. Product Giveaway
Pocono Wildlife Rehab. and Education Center’s Albino Animals
Dunkelberger’s Sports Outfitter Product Giveaway & Kioti Krazy Contest Clue #12
Bobcat Release & Kioti Krazy Contest Clue #9
Fall Turkey Hunt & Kioti Krazy Contest Clue #5
Watson Airlock Product Giveaway & Kioti Krazy Contest Clue #4
Rappelling in search of Peregrine Falcon Chicks
Deer Season Overview & Extended Bear Season Opportunities