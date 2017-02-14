This week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life: Great American Outdoor Show and Johnny V Custom Lures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Coming up this week on POL, we'll take you to the Great American Outdoor Show at the farm show complex in Harrisburg. It's the largest outdoor show in the world and it's guaranteed to have everything you're looking for when it comes to the great outdoors. Plus, we'll visit the home of Johnny V Custom Lures in Lackawanna county. John Van Nort makes truly beautiful fishing lures and even gives back to charity while doing it. We've got all that plus Pennsylvania People and Places and a product giveaway and it's all Sunday night at 6:30 only on WNEP.