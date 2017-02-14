That’s Amore! Heart-Shaped Pizza in the Poconos

PARADISE TOWNSHIP — Kasa’s Pizza is serving up a recipe of love! The shop is making heart-shaped pizzas all day for Valentine’s Day.
It’s a tradition that has grown over the years.
“It’s really neat because it puts a smile on everyone’s face,” said owner David Buchter. “Then some people ask to put something on the pizza, write stuff in pepperoni. It gets a little crazy but we do our best!”
The pizza shop is also partnering with local businesses selling chocolate-covered strawberries from Callie’s Candy Kitchen, cheesecake from Pocono Cheesecake Factory, and flowers from the Flower Shop, Village Crafts and Collectables.
41.127386 -75.307201
1 Comment
YOU KNOW THAT MY FERRET IS THE SEXIEST
Is that a photo of puke? Because it sure looks like it!