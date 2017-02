× Shooting Investigation at Private Community in Pike County

LEHMAN TOWNSHIP — State police are looking into a shooting at a private community in Pike County.

Troopers say a 53-year-old man was shot at a home in Saw Creek Estates near Bushkill Monday night.

That person was taken to the hospital.

Authorities haven’t said who they are or how they’re doing.

Another person was taken into custody here in Pike County.