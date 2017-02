Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- It was a birthday filled with lots of love for one woman in the Electric City.

Tuesday was more than just Valentine's Day for Mary Carnevale, a resident of Allied Terrace -- it was also her 100th birthday!

She was born February 14, 1917 in Sicily, and then moved to the United States when she was just five years old.

And Mary also has a special neighbor with her at Allied Terrace -- her sister, Catherine Maus, is a resident at the personal care facility as well.