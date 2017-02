× Scranton Man Accused of Having Sex with Teen Girl

SCRANTON — A man from Scranton is accused of having a sexual relationship with a teenage girl.

Richard Hallock, 40, of Scranton, is charged with sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, statutory sexual assault, possession of child pornography, and corruption of minors.

Police say Hallock was having sex with a 15-year-old girl from September or October of 2015 until now.

Hallock was arrested on Tuesday.