Osprey Nesting Platform Installed in Schuylkill County

Posted 6:46 pm, February 14, 2017, by , Updated at 06:45PM, February 14, 2017

TAMAQUA -- A bird that was nearly wiped out in Pennsylvania in the 1970s is making a comeback.

Some Boy Scouts and others want to help the osprey complete the comeback.

People installed a 50-foot osprey nesting platform in Tamaqua on Tuesday.

The platform is sponsored by PPL Electric, the Pennsylvania Game Commission, and the borough of Tamaqua in addition to the Boy Scouts.

According to the Game Commission, ospreys are threatened and protected in the commonwealth.

They eat fish and can have wingspans up to six feet.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

