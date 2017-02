× Love That Lasts: Couple Married for Nearly 70 Years

It’s Valentine’s Day, a time billed as the most romantic day of the year. So what is the secret to making love last?

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey visited a couple in Lycoming County that’s been married for nearly 70 years to find out!

Ryan visited Sal and June Bones Tuesday on Newswatch 16 at their home in Hughesville.

The husband and wife are in their 90s and got married in the mid-1940s.