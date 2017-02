× Investigated Attorney Files Complaint Against Lycoming County D.A.

HUGHESVILLE — An ethics complaint has been filed against the Lycoming County district attorney.

Mary Kilgus accuses Eric Linhardt of using his office to target her because they are both running for Judge of Common Pleas Court.

Last month, Kilgus was under investigation for possibly taking money from her law office in Hughesville

Last week, the state attorney general’s office dropped the criminal investigation of Kilgus last week.