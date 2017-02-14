Firefighters Hand Out Carnations at Berwick Retirement Village for Valentine’s Day

Posted 11:16 pm, February 14, 2017, by

BERWICK -- A fire department in Columbia County handed out carnations to show they care this Valentine's Day.

Members of the Reliance Fire Company visited the Berwick Retirement Village on Tuesday and passed out dozens of red carnations to nurses and residents.

Fire officials say the department wanted to do something special for people there this Valentine's Day. All the firefighters made sure to visit every room. They handed each person a flower and hoped for a smile.

"A lot of these people out here, they had husbands, they had wives that passed on. They have nobody. Their kids aren't around, so if it's just a fireman, who doesn't love a fireman?" said Berwick Fire Chief Bill Coolbaugh.

The fire company handed out 150 flowers.

