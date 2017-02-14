× ESU Students Celebrate Anti-Valentine’s Day

EAST STROUDSBURG — If you’re looking for people celebrating the day of love, you won’t find them here.

Some students at East Stroudsburg University are doing the exact opposite. They are celebrating “Anti-Valentine’s Day.”

“It’s the alternate twist on Valentine’s Day. It’s for people who are single, it’s a way to celebrate being single and a way to say hey it’s not really bad to be single,” said Eric Firestone, ESU Sophomore.

Sophomore Eric Firestone put together the event for those who might be feeling a little blue instead of red on this day.

“All this stuff is to kind of get people together and show them that there are people like them out there and no everyone needs to be in love,” said Firestone.

Cassandra Bediako says she doesn’t mind not celebrating the “Hallmark Card” holiday.

She’s having fun celebrating against it.

“I think it’s great actually. Everyone is coming together, it’s great and amazing and I love it,” said Cassandra Bediako, ESU Freshman.

There are a lot of activities for students to participate in on this Anti-Valentine’s Day. There is shoot cupid with an arrow, punch a valentine and so much more for students to enjoy.

Students snacked on some chocolate covered fruit and made their own Anti-Valentine’s Day cupcakes.

Some we spoke to think this is a great way for students to meet new people and have a little fun, too.

“It’s important to love yourself and it’s important to love the people around you who care about you the most. So having an event like this, bringing people together like this is perfect,” said Azad Ebrahimi, ESU Senior.

Students hope to continue this tradition each Valentine’s Day here on East Stroudsburg’s Campus.