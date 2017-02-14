East Stroudsburg North vs Bethlehem Catholic

Posted 10:38 pm, February 14, 2017, by

E.S. North played Bethlehem Catholic in the EPC semifinals. Bethlehem Catholic held a 49-37 lead after the 3rd quarter, but the Timberwolves stormed back to take the lead in the 4th.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s