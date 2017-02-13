× Volunteer Fire Department’s Annual Flower Sale

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT– Imagine, it’s Valentine’s Day, you’re on your way home on Route 15 in South Williamsport without something for your sweetie, and then you see a sign for flowers.

“It’s the guys that forget everything that drive by and say, ‘oh, I forgot to get flowers,’ and you know so I’m one of them. I’m a procrastinator,” said Grover Danley.

While many might expect candy or flowers for Valentine’s Day, Grover Danley expects to stand out in the cold.

“The wind gets you,” said Danley.

Every year volunteers from South Williamsport’s fire department set up a flower stand. They sell hundreds of flowers and hope to raise nearly $3,000.

“Fundraising is a big part of keeping us going,” said Alex Karney.

When they started this fundraiser 11 years ago, they were selling flowers out of a tent. Thanks to some local businesses, they now have a donated trailer and a generator to keep them out of the cold.

“In the front part of the job trailer there is a baseboard heater and it keeps us nice and warm,” said Grover.

The flowers like it colder, so they stay in the back of the trailer.

“The pastels right here, we still have a lot left some come down here and get them,” said Karney.

There are still plenty of flowers left. Alex Karney is hopeful things will pick up.

“It’s been steady. It’s a little slow right now but hopefully by tonight and tomorrow morning when the guys forget everything,” said Karney.

“I’ve been coming here about, well, many years,” said Robert Schuler.

Robert Schuler is one of the few that has bought his bouquet early. He stops here not because it’s convenient but because, “they are a little cheaper than everyone else and to help out a good cause.”