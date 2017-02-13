Talkback 16: Protesters, Road Conditions, Weather Forecasts

Posted 6:17 pm, February 13, 2017, by

Topics in this edition of Talkback 16 include protestors at an event featuring Congressman Lou Barletta, Twitter, road conditions, and weather forecasts. Plus, a secret valentine?

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s