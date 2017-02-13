× State Senate Offices Vandalized

HARRISBURG — A man is locked up after senate offices in Harrisburg were vandalized over the weekend.

The offices are closed Monday due to air quality concerns after police said Ryan Stump, 27, of Gettysburg, sprayed a fire extinguisher in the hallways of the senate offices and chambers.

A total of four floors were affected, and some portraits will have to be checked for damage.

The state senate is not in session again until next month.

Stump faces a long list of charges.