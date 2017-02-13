× Something Sweet for your Sweetie in Union County

GREGG TOWNSHIP — A candy shop in Union County is preparing for Valentine’s Day as workers plan to sell hundreds of chocolate-covered strawberries.

Karl Doersam had plenty to pick from inside Purity Candy near Allenwood.

“My granddaughters like gummy bears and anything to do with gummies, so I have gummy worms and Swedish fish and I’m getting something for my wife,” Doersam said.

Every year, this family-owned candy shop sells hundreds of pounds of chocolate for Valentine’s Day, but the big seller here are strawberries dipped in chocolate.

The owners tell us the strawberries are best eaten the same day they are dipped. It’s why they are preparing boxes of them now and on Valentine’s Day.

“We do it all day until the demand stops,” said owner John Burfeindt Jr. “I think we are unique in that you can come watch us do it right there. you can see all the chocolate machines and everything.”

“It’s pretty neat, isn’t it?” said Doersam. “It’s pretty nice at Christmas time when you see the candy canes and everything being made. that’s really good too.”

The strawberries are bought from a local grocery store. Buying locally is a big reason why some people come here for Valentine’s Day.

“It’s just local. I had a local business so we support local businesses,” said Tom Beaver as he bought candy for his wife. “It was demanded so it wasn’t a choice. It was a demand,” he said with a smile.

Even before that demand for Valentine’s Day chocolate ends Purity Candy is already preparing for Easter.