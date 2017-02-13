School Bus, SUV Collide in Scranton

A school bus & SUV collided this am at intersection of Crowne and Alder. No one hurt, and bus was able to continue its route. @wnep pic.twitter.com/Jph86fproy — Stacy Lange (@stacylange) February 13, 2017

SCRANTON – No one was hurt when a school bus and SUV were involved in a collision around noon Monday in Scranton.

According to police, the Scranton School District bus carrying students was stopped at a stop sign on Crown Avenue at the intersection with Alder Street. The bus driver told police he pulled out from the stop sign and did not see an SUV going down Alder Street.

School district officials and an extra bus came as a precaution but the bus was able to continue the route.

The driver of the SUV was checked out by EMTs but was released and was able to drive away.

There is no word on whether charges will be filed.