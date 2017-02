× Police: Man Shot in the Back after Argument

TAMAQUA — A man is charged with attempted murder after a weekend shooting in Schuylkill County.

Charles Heffelfinger, 23, from Tamaqua, is accused of shooting Gary Reidel, 36, on Orwigsburg Street in the borough before 2 a.m. Sunday.

Police say both men had been drinking when they got into an argument and Heffelfinger shot Reidel in the back.

Heffelfinger is in the Schuylkill County Prison.