× Pocono Resorts Books for Valentine’s Day

PARADISE TOWNSHIP — Welcome to the “Land of Love!” Paradise Stream Resort near Mount Pocono bills itself one of the most romantic resorts in the Poconos.

“We are here relaxing for Valentine’s, just a relaxing weekend,” said Jeff Dalessandro, New Jersey.

Dalessandro and his valentine are staying through the middle of the week. They visit here often and this is their second Valentine’s Day.

“The rooms are great. We happen to like the Garden of Apples because it has a lot. The rooms are really nice,” said Dalessandro.

“It’s nice to be able to come here where it is couples only, and it’s kind of that adult location where they can come and spend that time they need to together,” said Maura Roman, Paradise Stream Resort.

February is the month of love at the resort and in the Champagne Tower is where they pull out all the stops. Not only do you get your own 7-foot champagne Jacuzzi, but couples can also enjoy so much more in the room.

The room has a private heart-shaped pool, champagne, chocolate-covered strawberries, and more.

“It was a great weekend this past weekend, going into Valentine’s Day. We are strong even into President’s Day weekend, but if you can’t make Valentine’s Day, remember we celebrate all month long,” said Roman.

There is one last thing you may be able to give your valentine. Somewhere on the grounds of the resort, there is a diamond necklace hidden.

“The game and prizes like the diamond hunt, we are doing it again this year because we won last year and I have the proof,” said Joanna Inochancio, New Jersey.