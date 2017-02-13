School Closings And Delays

PA’s Wild Trout #2

Posted 9:49 am, February 13, 2017, by

We'll take you back to the Seven Tubs Nature Area in Luzerne county for some more exciting wild brook trout fishing with members of PA's Wild Trout.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s