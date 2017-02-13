New Judge Appointed to Oversee Jerry Sandusky Appeal

Posted 10:03 pm, February 13, 2017, by
judge-john-foradora

BELLEFONTE — A new judge has been assigned to oversee the Jerry Sandusky case appeal.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court named Judge John Foradora to the case.

Foradora serves as a judge on Jefferson County’s Court of Common Pleas.

Judge John Cleland oversaw the original trial and the subsequent appeal.

He asked to be removed from the case after he said the defense attorneys attacked the credibility of everyone involved in the trial, including him.

