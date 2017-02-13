× New Jersey Man Charged with Several Burglaries in Pennsylvania

LEHIGH COUNTY — A man from New Jersey is in custody for allegedly burglarizing homes throughout eastern Pennsylvania.

Peter Baglio, 42, of Newark, is accused of breaking into homes in Luzerne County as well as the Lehigh Valley and Philadelphia suburbs.

He was arrested at a pawn shop in Lehigh County.

According to state police, Baglio admitted to burglaries in Berks, Bucks, Lehigh, Luzerne, and Northampton Counties.

Baglio is being charged in Lehigh County for all the incidents. He is locked up in the Lehigh County jail.