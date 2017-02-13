New Jersey Man Charged with Several Burglaries in Pennsylvania

Posted 4:57 pm, February 13, 2017, by
Burglary

LEHIGH COUNTY — A man from New Jersey is in custody for allegedly burglarizing homes throughout eastern Pennsylvania.

Peter Baglio, 42, of Newark, is accused of breaking into homes in Luzerne County as well as the Lehigh Valley and Philadelphia suburbs.

He was arrested at a pawn shop in Lehigh County.

According to state police, Baglio admitted to burglaries in Berks, Bucks, Lehigh, Luzerne, and Northampton Counties.

Baglio is being charged in Lehigh County for all the incidents. He is locked up in the Lehigh County jail.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s