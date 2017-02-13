School Closings And Delays

Jerry Sandusky’s Son Arrested on Child Sex Charges

Posted 3:29 pm, February 13, 2017, by , Updated at 03:31PM, February 13, 2017
jeffrey-sandusky

BELLEFONTE – The son of convicted sex offender Jerry Sandusky has been arrested on child sex charges.

Jeffrey Sandusky, 41, was arrested Monday on child sex abuse charges. He is one of Jerry Sandusky’s adopted children. He’s locked up in Centre County on $200,000 bail. The charges date back to March of 2013.

Jerry Sandusky, a former assistant football coach at Penn State University, was found guilty in 2012 on 45 counts of sexual abuse involving young boys. He was sentenced to 30 to 60 years in prison.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

2 comments