× Jerry Sandusky’s Son Arrested on Child Sex Charges

BELLEFONTE – The son of convicted sex offender Jerry Sandusky has been arrested on child sex charges.

Jeffrey Sandusky, 41, was arrested Monday on child sex abuse charges. He is one of Jerry Sandusky’s adopted children. He’s locked up in Centre County on $200,000 bail. The charges date back to March of 2013.

Jerry Sandusky, a former assistant football coach at Penn State University, was found guilty in 2012 on 45 counts of sexual abuse involving young boys. He was sentenced to 30 to 60 years in prison.