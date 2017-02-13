× Gov. Wolf on Al Boscov’s Passing: ‘He Cared About the Communities He Was In’

WILKES-BARRE — A public memorial service will be held later this month to honor Al Boscov in downtown Reading, where the department store chain is based.

“I think he had a real big heart and he will be missed,” said Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf. “He cared about the communities he was in. You mentioned Wilkes-Barre, but he also obviously cared about Scranton and Reading, and he did a lot of things to make sure his stores stayed in downtown areas,” Wolf added.

At the Laurel Mall near Hazleton, many people remember its ups and downs. Now, it’s bouncing back, at 98 percent occupancy and some credit Al Boscov.

“Boscov’s been here through the thick and thin,” said Rocco Arruzzo, a business manager at the mall. He said Boscov’s opened there in 1980. Now, it’s the mall’s main anchor store.

“Boscov’s is a big help because obviously they draw to the Laurel Mall, and nobody does marketing better than Al Boscov!” he said.

The public memorial service in honor of Boscov is planned for Febuary 26 at the Santander Performing Arts center in Reading.