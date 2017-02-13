Fellow Veteran Sends Special Gift to Man Whose Flag Was Stolen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLAINS TOWNSHIP -- A veteran from Luzerne County who was the victim of a theft received another kind gesture in response.

Last month, someone swiped a flag and pole from Gene Lazarus' front yard near Wilkes-Barre.

A local business then replaced both for free.

Dino Ninotti of Wilkes-Barre is a fellow veteran who is currently working for a private company in Afghanistan. He saw our story online and sent Lazarus a framed American flag along with a certificate thanking him for his service.

The person who stole the original flag pole from the home in Luzerne County was never found.