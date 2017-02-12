× Winter Weather Creates Slippery Conditions for Early Morning Drivers

NEW MILFORD — Snow and freezing rain pelted cars all morning Sunday.

Signs warned of winter weather for already slowed-down cars on Interstate 81 in Lackawanna County Sunday morning.

The wintry conditions made it difficult for first responders to get to a morning fire in Carbondale Township. Icy roads and hills were a bad combo, and the slick conditions made it difficult for firefighters of the Meredith Hose Company to get to the home. There were no injuries and the home was saved, but firefighters said the garage was a complete loss.

“The weather really played a big factor in getting people here, getting trucks up, and it was pretty icy when I got up,” said Chief Matt Cerra of the Meredith Fire Hose Company.

The icy road conditions continued into Susquehanna County. Andy Lindsey tells Newswatch 16 he spent most of the morning clearing the snow along the roads in New Milford.

“Getting used to it. It’s near the end of the season. It is what it is. Just keep pushing. It’s a little heavier to push, just one push at a time,” said Lindsey.

In Great Bend, some spent their morning digging out of this wintry mess.

“It is just real sloppy right now, so I mean just take it easy, and it will be alright,” said Fred Shiptoski of New Milford.

On top of the wintry mix many saw on Sunday, winds are expected to pick up Sunday evening. There is a wind advisory for early Monday morning until Monday evening.