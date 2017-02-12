School Closings And Delays

Sixth Annual Alley Oop for Autism Basketball Tournament

Posted 10:27 pm, February 12, 2017

SCRANTON -- People hit the hoops Sunday for the sixth annual Alley Oop for Autism in Lackawanna County.

Students from Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine hosted the 3-on-3 basketball tournament at the University of Scranton.

The event also included a three point contest.

The medical students wanted to raise money while having fun.

"We already know that there's a pretty large population of people that are interested in playing basketball. Everybody wants to be in a tournament anyway, so why not support a good cause?" said Jonbrandon Mullholand, Scranton.

All the money raised will benefit the Northeast Regional Autism Center at Friendship House in Scranton.

