SHAMOKIN -- Six people are out of their homes after a fire in Northumberland County.

Crews were called to the building on Spruce Street in Shamokin around 11 p.m. Friday.

Officials say the fire started as a kitchen grease fire and spread.

An auction house and a deli located on the first floor of the building took on damage.

No one was hurt, but six residents have been displaced.

Firefighters from Northumberland and Schuylkill Counties were called in to help fight the fire.