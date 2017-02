× Public Memorial Service Planned for Al Boscov

READING — Funeral arrangements have been made for Al Boscov, the retail giant who died Friday after a battle with cancer.

Boscov was the longtime chairman of Boscov’s Department Stores.

A public memorial service is set for February 26. The service starts at 3 p.m. at the Santander Performing Arts Center located at 136 North Sixth Street in Reading.

His burial will be private.