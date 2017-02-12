Man Accused of Stabbing Woman While She Slept

DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — A man is locked up after state police say he repeatedly stabbed a woman in Northumberland County.

Troopers said Randy Leroy Kyle Beamer, 27, of Allenwood, attacked the victim, Breanna Walburn, while she was asleep inside her home near Watsontown.

It happened around 2 a.m. Sunday.

According to state police, Beamer climbed on top of her and stabbed her in the head and face.

Walburn is in serious condition at Geisinger Medical Center, state police said.

Beamer is locked up on $150,000 bail.

