CARBONDALE TOWNSHIP — The weather made it difficult for firefighters to get to a fire in Lackawanna County.

A garage went up in flames around 7:30 a.m. on Salem Mountain Road near Carbondale.

The fire chief said crews had trouble getting to it because of icy roads.

The garage was destroyed, along with two vehicles and a boat which were stored inside.

No one was hurt.

A fire marshal is investigating the cause.