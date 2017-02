× Fire Destroys Barn in Northumberland County

POINT TOWNSHIP — Flames destroyed a barn near Sunbury.

Crews were called to Hoffman Lane in Point Township around 11 a.m. Sunday.

The fire chief said the building was used to house chickens, but there were no animals inside at the time.

No one was hurt.

The chief believes the fire was accidental, likely caused by a heating unit and woodchips.