We visit From Drab to Fab where Shiloh shows us how to use chalk paint to make a wood heart craft that isn't just for Valentines Day.
Wood Slat Heart Craft
-
Power To Save Special: December, 2016
-
Power To Save: Making Old Furniture New
-
Bar Pazzo Wood Fired Oven Pizza
-
Hollis and Cianci Custom Woodworking
-
Family Fears Backyard Hole Could Swallow Home
-
-
Home and Backyard 2016 Part 4
-
Winterizing Outdoor Statuary
-
Protect Your Garden Statuary
-
Low E Insulation
-
Winterize Your Garden Statuary
-
-
The Decorating Center’s Yule-Tide Tablescape
-
The World of Byers’ Choice
-
German Belsnicklel…Santa’s Cranky Helper