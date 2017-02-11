Vigil for Immigrants in Stroudsburg

Posted 7:04 pm, February 11, 2017, by

STROUDSBURG -- A vigil in support of Muslim-Americans and immigrants in Stroudsburg included songs and signs.

Even though President Trump's executive order banning immigration from seven predominantly Muslim nations has been struck down by the courts, participants at the vigil fear it could be reinstated.

"We have a friend who is a dual citizen of Iran and the United States. The order was signed while he was in the air traveling from Iran. He's from here as well and it's made his life a living hell and those of his relatives as well," said Lou Rogai of Delaware Water Gap.

The vigil also included speakers from the Muslim community in Stroudsburg.

